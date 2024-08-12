NIRF Ranking 2024: Education Ministry to release India rankings list at 3 pm today. Check details here

NIRF Ranking 2024: The National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF is a ranking methodology adopted by the Education Ministry to rank higher educational institutions in India.
The framework was approved by the erstwhile Human Resource Development Ministry (HRD) and launched by the Minister for Education on September 29, 2015.
The India Rankings for the current year (2024) will be released at 3 pm today (August 12), as per a notice on the official NIRF rankings website.
You can check the list on the official website here - https://nirfindia.org/
The methodology draws from the overall recommendations and understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by the Ministry to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.
There are five main parameters used to base the rankings, as per the NIRF website. The parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources,” “Research and Professional Practices,” “Graduation Outcomes,” “Outreach and Inclusivity,” and “Perception”.
1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras at Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Score: 86.69
2. Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru, Karnataka — Score: 83.09
3. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi at New Delhi — Score: 82.16
4. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay at Mumbai, Maharashtra — Score: 81.28
5. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh — Score: 77.23
6. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi at New Delhi — Score: 72.14
7. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur at Kharagpur, West Bengal — Score: 71.82
8. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee at Roorkee, Uttarakhand — Score: 71.66
9. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, at Guwahati, Assam — Score: 68.78
10. Jawaharlal Nehru University, at New Delhi — Score: 67.44
