NIRF Ranking 2024: Education Ministry to release India rankings list at 3 pm on its website today, August 12. You can check details, including the links for the rankings here.

NIRF Ranking 2024: The National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF is a ranking methodology adopted by the Education Ministry to rank higher educational institutions in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The framework was approved by the erstwhile Human Resource Development Ministry (HRD) and launched by the Minister for Education on September 29, 2015.

When & Where to Check 2024 India Rankings List The India Rankings for the current year (2024) will be released at 3 pm today (August 12), as per a notice on the official NIRF rankings website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You can check the list on the official website here - https://nirfindia.org/

About NIRF Parameters for Ranking The methodology draws from the overall recommendations and understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by the Ministry to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions.

There are five main parameters used to base the rankings, as per the NIRF website. The parameters broadly cover “Teaching, Learning and Resources," “Research and Professional Practices," “Graduation Outcomes," “Outreach and Inclusivity," and “Perception". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These are as follows: Teaching Learning & Resources: Related to the core activities of any place of learning.

Research and Professional Practice: Related to excellence in teaching and learning is closely associated with the scholarship.

Graduation Outcome: Related to the ultimate test of the effectiveness of the core teaching/learning.

Outreach & Inclusivity: Related to special emphasis on the representation of women and other factors of inclusivity.

Perception: Related to the perception of the institution.

Top 10 Ranking for 2023 1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras at Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Score: 86.69

2. Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru, Karnataka — Score: 83.09 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi at New Delhi — Score: 82.16

4. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay at Mumbai, Maharashtra — Score: 81.28

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh — Score: 77.23 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi at New Delhi — Score: 72.14

7. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur at Kharagpur, West Bengal — Score: 71.82

8. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee at Roorkee, Uttarakhand — Score: 71.66 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, at Guwahati, Assam — Score: 68.78

10. Jawaharlal Nehru University, at New Delhi — Score: 67.44