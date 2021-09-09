Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIRF Rankings 2021: IIT Madras retains top spot for third time in a row, 7 IITs in top 10

NIRF Rankings 2021: IIT Madras retains top spot for third time in a row, 7 IITs in top 10

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
1 min read . 01:14 PM IST Meghna Sen

  • Eight IITs and two NITs figured in the top ten engineering institutions in the country, according to the Ministry of Education's NIRF ranking announced today

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday released the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF rankings 2021. The NIRF India Ranking 2021 has been announced for eleven categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has retained the top spot among institutes in the country, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru ranked the best among research institutions.

Catch all Live Updates here:

- The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad ranked as the best B-School, while Jamia Hamdard was declared the top institution for pharmacy studies.

- The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru ranked the best research institution in the country. IIT Madras has ranked second and IIT Bombay at third spot in category.

- As per the NIRF ranking, AIIMS Delhi has bagged the top spot among medical colleges followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

- In the colleges category, Miranda House in Delhi bagged the first rank followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Delhi and Loyola College, Chennai.

- In the sixth edition of the NIRF announced by the Union Education Minister, eight IITs and two national Institutes of Technology (NITs) figured in the top ten engineering institutions in the country.

- IIT Madras has been ranked number one in India in 'Overall' and 'Engineering' category in NIRF Rankings 2021. It was followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay in Ministry of Education's annual ranking.

NIRF rankings were launched in 2015 and the first ranks were announced in 2016. Since the first rankings, the number of categories has increased from four to 11.

The full list of the rankings for all top institutes will be available on the official site of NIRF on nirfindia.org.

