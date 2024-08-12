NIRF Rankings 2024: AIIMS Delhi tops as India’s best medical college; check list of Dental and Pharmacy institutions

NIRF Rankings 2024: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 rankings at Bharat Mandapam on Monday. Similar to the previous year's rankings, AIIMS Delhi has retained the top spot for best medical colleges in India. PGI Chandigarh and Vellore's Christian Medical College rank 2 and 3.
As for Dental colleges, the Saveetha Institue of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai has secured the top ranking. While New Delhi's Jamia Hamdard ranked as the number one college for Pharmacy.
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.
The higher educational institutes are listed under 13 categories — overall, universities, medical, engineering, management, law, architecture, colleges, research institutions, pharmacy, dental, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.
Teaching, learning, and resources, as well as research and professional practice, are each assigned 30 per cent of the weightage, Graduation results contribute 20 per cent, outreach, inclusion, and perception account for 10 per cent of the overall weightage.
