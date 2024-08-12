NIRF Rankings 2024: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 rankings at Bharat Mandapam on Monday. Similar to the previous year's rankings, AIIMS Delhi has retained the top spot for best medical colleges in India. PGI Chandigarh and Vellore's Christian Medical College rank 2 and 3.
As for Dental colleges, the Saveetha Institue of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai has secured the top ranking. While New Delhi's Jamia Hamdard ranked as the number one college for Pharmacy.
Check full list of top Medical, Dental, and Pharmacy colleges here:
Medical:
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
- Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
- Christian Medical College, Vellore
- National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru
- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
Dental:
- Saveetha Institue of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
- Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
- Maulana Azad Institue of Dental Sciences, New Delhi
- King George's Medical Universities, Lucknow
- Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
Pharmacy:
- Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad
- Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
- JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty
- Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
- JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru
- Panjab University, Chandigarh
- Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal
- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
- SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai
What is NIRF Ranking?
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.
The higher educational institutes are listed under 13 categories — overall, universities, medical, engineering, management, law, architecture, colleges, research institutions, pharmacy, dental, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.
NIRF Ranking 2024: Weightage Assigned To Each Parameter
Teaching, learning, and resources, as well as research and professional practice, are each assigned 30 per cent of the weightage, Graduation results contribute 20 per cent, outreach, inclusion, and perception account for 10 per cent of the overall weightage.