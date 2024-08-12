NIRF Rankings 2024: IISc Bengaluru tops university rankings, JNU ranks 2

In the NIRF Rankings 2024, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has topped university rankings, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.

Published12 Aug 2024, 03:53 PM IST
Established in 1969, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been one of India's best institutions known for its pedagogy and interdisciplinary approach in education.
Established in 1969, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been one of India's best institutions known for its pedagogy and interdisciplinary approach in education.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced the 9th edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024. The NIRF Rankings, released annually, assess and rank higher education institutions in India based on various criteria.

In the NIRF Rankings 2024, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has topped university rankings, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.  

Here are top 10 universities, according to the NIRF Rankings 2024: 

  • Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
  • Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
  • Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
  • Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
  • Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
  • University of Delhi, New Delhi
  • Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
  • Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
  • Jadavpur University, Kolkata
  • Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 03:53 PM IST
