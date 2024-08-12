NIRF Rankings 2024: IISc Bengaluru tops university rankings, JNU ranks 2

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced the 9th edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024. The NIRF Rankings, released annually, assess and rank higher education institutions in India based on various criteria.

In the NIRF Rankings 2024, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has topped university rankings, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.

Here are top 10 universities, according to the NIRF Rankings 2024: