The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has topped as the best engineering institute in the Ministry of Education's latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list.

According to the NIRF list, released on 12 August by the government, the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi has been placed second and the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay has been placed as third top engineering institute.

Among the top ten engineering institutes, nine IITs have secured there places, while National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli is the only non-IIT college.

As per the NIRF rankings, IIT-Kanpur is at the fourth spot, IIT-Kharagpur at fifth, IIT-Roorkee at sixth, IIT Guwahati at seventh and IIT-Hyderabad at eighth position.

The National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli has been placed at ninth spot, where as IIT-(Banaras Hindu University)-Varanasi has been ranked at tenth spot.

Top management institutions: In the NIRF's management institutions' rankings, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Ahmedabad retained the top spot for best Business school in India, followed by IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Kozhikode, IIT -Delhi, IIM-Calcutta.

Also, Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Mumbai was placed sixth, followed by Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Lucknow, Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Indore, Xavier School of Management-Jamshedpur, and IIT-Bombay.

Overall NIRF ranking 2024: In the overall ranking of the much-awaited 9th edition of NIRF Rankings 2024, IIT-Madras has secured the first place, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru secured the second position

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay secured the third position, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.

This year, the NIRF introduced three new categories including Open Universities, Skill Universities and State-funded universities. The NIRF is also milling to introduce sustainability as a new category in 2025.