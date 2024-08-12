NIRF Rankings 2024: IIT Madras tops overall followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay; 3 new categories introduced

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the much-awaited 9th edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 on Monday (August 12, 2024). The NIRF Rankings, released annually, assess and rank higher education institutions in India based on various criteria.

In the NIRF Rankings 2024, IIT Madras tops overall. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru secured the second position, and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay secured the third position, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.

As usual, IITs have maintained their stronghold in the engineering category of the NIRF Rankings 2024, occupying most of the top 10 positions.

The NIRF introduced three new categories this year: Open Universities, Skill Universities and State-funded universities. The NIRF is also planning to introduce sustainability as a new category in 2025.

The 13-category rankings were unveiled at an event in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Minister of State for Education Sukanto Majumdar also attended the event.

NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 10 institutes in the overall category IIT Madras

IISc Bengaluru

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

AIIMS, New Delhi

IIT Roorkee

IIT Guwahati

JNU, New Delhi NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 10 institutes under the Engineering category IT Madras

IIT Delhi

IIT Bombay

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Guwahati

IIT Hyderabad

NIT Tiruchirappalli

IIT-BHU Varanasi NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 10 institutes in the Universities category IISc, Bengaluru

JNU, New Delhi

JMI, New Delhi

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

BHU, Varanasi

Delhi University

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

AMU, Aligarh

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

VIT, Vellore NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 10 institutes in management category IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Bangalore

IIM Kozhikode

IIT Delhi

IIM Calcutta

IIM Mumbai

IIM Lucknow

IIM Indore

XLRI, Jamshedpur

IIT Bombay NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 10 Institutes in College Category Hindu College, Delhi

Miranda House, Delhi

St. Stephens's College, Delhi

Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

Loyola College, Chennai

Kirori Mal College, Delhi

Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 10 state public universities Anna University, Chennai

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

Calcutta University, Kolkata

Panjab University, Chandigarh

Osmania University, Hyderabad

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam

Bharathiar University, Coimbatore

Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram

Cochin University of Science and Technology, Cochin NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 institutes under the innovation category IIT Bombay

IIT Madras

IIT Hyderabad

IISc, Bengaluru

IIT Kanpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Delhi

IIT Mandi

IIT Kharagpur

Anna University NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 5 Research Institutions Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 5 Medical Colleges All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

Christian Medical College, Vellore

National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences, Bengaluru

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 5 Dental Institutions Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

King George's Medical University, Lucknow

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 5 Institutes in agriculture & allied sectors Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi

ICAR- National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal

Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

BHU, Varanasi

Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar NIRF Rankings 2024: Skill Universities category The NIRF placed three universities in the debut edition of the Skill Universities

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune

Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Palwal

Bhartiya Skill Development University, Jaipur NIRF Ranking 2024: Top Institutes under Open Universities Category IGNOU

Netaji Subhash Open University, Kolkata

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad