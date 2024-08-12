Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the much-awaited 9th edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 on Monday (August 12, 2024). The NIRF Rankings, released annually, assess and rank higher education institutions in India based on various criteria.
In the NIRF Rankings 2024, IIT Madras tops overall. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru secured the second position, and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay secured the third position, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.
As usual, IITs have maintained their stronghold in the engineering category of the NIRF Rankings 2024, occupying most of the top 10 positions.
The NIRF introduced three new categories this year: Open Universities, Skill Universities and State-funded universities. The NIRF is also planning to introduce sustainability as a new category in 2025.
The 13-category rankings were unveiled at an event in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Minister of State for Education Sukanto Majumdar also attended the event.
NIRF Ranking 2024: Check the complete list here
NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 10 institutes in the overall category
- IIT Madras
- IISc Bengaluru
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Delhi
- IIT Kanpur
- IIT Kharagpur
- AIIMS, New Delhi
- IIT Roorkee
- IIT Guwahati
- JNU, New Delhi
NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 10 institutes under the Engineering category
- IT Madras
- IIT Delhi
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Kanpur
- IIT Kharagpur
- IIT Roorkee
- IIT Guwahati
- IIT Hyderabad
- NIT Tiruchirappalli
- IIT-BHU Varanasi
NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 10 institutes in the Universities category
- IISc, Bengaluru
- JNU, New Delhi
- JMI, New Delhi
- Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
- BHU, Varanasi
- Delhi University
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
- AMU, Aligarh
- Jadavpur University, Kolkata
- VIT, Vellore
NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 10 institutes in management category
- IIM Ahmedabad
- IIM Bangalore
- IIM Kozhikode
- IIT Delhi
- IIM Calcutta
- IIM Mumbai
- IIM Lucknow
- IIM Indore
- XLRI, Jamshedpur
- IIT Bombay
NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 10 Institutes in College Category
- Hindu College, Delhi
- Miranda House, Delhi
- St. Stephens's College, Delhi
- Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata
- Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi
- St. Xavier's College, Kolkata
- PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
- Loyola College, Chennai
- Kirori Mal College, Delhi
- Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi
NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 10 state public universities
- Anna University, Chennai
- Jadavpur University, Kolkata
- Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune
- Calcutta University, Kolkata
- Panjab University, Chandigarh
- Osmania University, Hyderabad
- Andhra University, Visakhapatnam
- Bharathiar University, Coimbatore
- Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram
- Cochin University of Science and Technology, Cochin
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 institutes under the innovation category
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Madras
- IIT Hyderabad
- IISc, Bengaluru
- IIT Kanpur
- IIT Roorkee
- IIT Delhi
- IIT Mandi
- IIT Kharagpur
- Anna University
NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 5 Research Institutions
- Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 5 Medical Colleges
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
- Christian Medical College, Vellore
- National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences, Bengaluru
- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
NIRF Rankings 2024: Top 5 Dental Institutions
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
- Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
- Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi
- King George's Medical University, Lucknow
- Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 5 Institutes in agriculture & allied sectors
- Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi
- ICAR- National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal
- Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana
- BHU, Varanasi
- Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar
NIRF Rankings 2024: Skill Universities category
The NIRF placed three universities in the debut edition of the Skill Universities
- Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune
- Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Palwal
- Bhartiya Skill Development University, Jaipur
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top Institutes under Open Universities Category
- IGNOU
- Netaji Subhash Open University, Kolkata
- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad
The NIRF Rankings 2024 are now available for viewing on nirfindia.org. The rankings are based on various parameters, including teaching learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.