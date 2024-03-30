NITTT February Result 2024 declared; direct link to check scores here

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, released the result of National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training examination held in February 2024. Check NTTA Februrary Result 2024 at nittt.nta.ac.in.

NITTT February Result 2024 declared: The National Testing Agency (NTA), released the result of the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) examination in February 2024. Those who appeared in the examination can check the result at nittt.nta.ac.in.

The central government agency conducted the NITTT February 2024 examination on February 10, 11, 17 and 18, 2024 in 8 sessions. A total of 17825 candidates appeared for the examination, that was conducted across the the nation.

“The results of the NITTT February 2024 Examination conducted by NTA are now hosted on the NTA website https://nittt.nta.ac.in/ Candidates can log into the above-mentioned website using their Application Number and Date of Birth and can download and print their respective Score Cards," stated NTA in its notice.

In its public notice, the NTA aso made it clear that its responsibility is limited to conduct of the exam, processing, and declaration of results.

How to check NITTT February Result 2024? To check their results, candidates can log into the the NITTT official website.

-After opening NITTT's website, click on the option visible on the home page for 'Download NITTT February 2024 Exam Result'.

-Direct link to Download NITTT February 2024 Exam Result.

-Afterwards, log in with the help of the Application Number and Date of Birth.

-Press enter to check your result.

-Candidates can also download and print their respective score cards.

As the result link for the examination is active, candidates are supposed to keep their exam details like application number handy for a hassle-free download of their score card. People may also face glitches in opening the website, however, they are advised to remain calm and try multiple browsers or wait for some time to check the result.

The Module Completion Certificate will be released by NITTTT soon for candidates. For further information related to NITTT February 2024 examination, candidates can visit the official website.

