The National Law School of India University (NLSUI) Bangalore today announced its decision to not consider the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for its admissions to the five-year integrated B.A LL.B (Hons) course for the academic session 2020-2021 in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic.

The notice of the change in admission procedure for the same has been uploaded on the university's website.

Citing the pandemic and the crucial situation currently, NLSUI states, "We are fully committed to ensuring that no student is denied the opportunity to study at NLSIU this Academic Year. Hence, NLSIU is compelled by the current circumstances to conduct a separate admissions process for the B.A., LL.B and LL.M programmes for the Academic Year 2020-21."

The varsity has decided to conduct the National Law Aptitude Test 2020 on 12 September and the examination will be held online only.

The decision has been taken because of the repeated postponement of the CLAT 2020 examination. “If NLSIU is unable to complete admissions before the end of September 2020 it will inevitably result in a ‘Zero Year’ with no admission," reads the notice.

The online registration process commenced today, September 3, 2020, and will end on September 10, 2020.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of ₹150, while SC/ST candidates needs to pay ₹125 as a registration fee, the notification stated.

To apply, candidates must have scored an aggregate percentage of 45% or its equivalent grade in the case of General Category and PWD students in class 12 examination.

In case of SC/ST quota, candidates should have scored an aggregate percentage of 40% or its equivalent grade in class 12 examination.

There is no upper age limit to apply.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via