Supreme Court on Friday directed that National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru can hold separate entrance exam for the five-year integrated B.A LL.B (Hons) course on 12 September.

However, the top court made it clear that results will not be declared and no admission will be done without the court's approval.

NLSIU Bangalore had earlier announced that it would to not consider the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for its admissions to the course for the academic session 2020-2021

Citing the pandemic and the crucial situation currently, the university stated, "We are fully committed to ensuring that no student is denied the opportunity to study at NLSIU this Academic Year. Hence, NLSIU is compelled by the current circumstances to conduct a separate admissions process for the B.A., LL.B and LL.M programmes for the Academic Year 2020-21."

The varsity has decided to conduct the National Law Aptitude Test 2020 exclusively via online.

The decision has been taken because of the repeated postponement of the CLAT 2020 examination. “If NLSIU is unable to complete admissions before the end of September 2020 it will inevitably result in a ‘Zero Year’ with no admission," reads the notice.

"On August 28th the Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities postponed CLAT 2020 from September 7th to September 28th 2020. A Faculty Sub-Committee was constituted to develop a revised admission procedure. The Sub-Committee considered all available options and concluded that a common entrance test conducted online at the earliest and with the lowest possible application fee would be a fair, transparent and accessible admissions process," the varsity had stated in a notification.

The online registration process commenced on September 3, 2020, and ended on September 10, 2020.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of ₹150, while SC/ST candidates needs to pay ₹125 as a registration fee, the notification stated.

To apply, candidates must have scored an aggregate percentage of 45% or its equivalent grade in the case of General Category and PWD students in class 12 examination.

In case of SC/ST quota, candidates should have scored an aggregate percentage of 40% or its equivalent grade in class 12 examination.

There is no upper age limit to apply.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here.

