"On August 28th the Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities postponed CLAT 2020 from September 7th to September 28th 2020. A Faculty Sub-Committee was constituted to develop a revised admission procedure. The Sub-Committee considered all available options and concluded that a common entrance test conducted online at the earliest and with the lowest possible application fee would be a fair, transparent and accessible admissions process," the varsity had stated in a notification.