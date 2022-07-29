NMC allows medical graduates who returned amid Ukraine war to take FMG exam

NMC said that the relaxation being granted to the foreign medical students is a one-time measure and shall not be treated as precedence in the future
NEW DELHI: Final year students who returned to India following the conflict in Ukraine and because of the coronavirus pandemic will be allowed to take the Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) exam. The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Friday said this applies to foreign medical graduates who got their degrees on or before 30 June 2022.
After clearing the Exam, students will be required to undergo a Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for two years instead of the usual one year, the NMC said, adding that foreign medical graduates will be eligible to get registration only after completing the two-year CRMI.
It also said that the relaxation being granted to the foreign medical students is a "one-time measure" and shall not be treated as "precedence in the future".
“In pursuance to the order passed by the Supreme Court on April 29, it is informed that the Indian students who were in the last year of their undergraduate medicine course (had to leave their foreign medical institute and return to India due to COVID-19, Russia -Ukraine war etc) and have subsequently completed their studies as also have been granted a certificate of completion of the course by their respective institute, on or before June 30, 2022, shall be permitted to appear in FMG exam," NMC said in a notice seen by Mint.
“Thereafter, upon qualifying the FMG examination, such foreign medical graduates are required to undergo CRMI for a period of two years to make up for the clinical training which could not be physically attended by them during the undergraduate medicine course in the foreign institute as also to familiarise them with the practice of medicine under Indian conditions,“ the notice said.
On 29 April, the Supreme Court had asked NMC to frame a scheme to enable MBBS students affected by the Ukraine conflict and the pandemic to complete their clinical training in medical colleges in India as a one-time measure.