Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Education / News/  NMC to reduce NEET PG 2023 cut-off soon, says report

NMC to reduce NEET PG 2023 cut-off soon, says report

1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 02:39 PM IST Livemint

NMC to lower NEET PG cut-off 2023 by 30%, says Dr Harish Gupta. Medical associations have demanded the revision.

National Medical Commission is likely to lower the NEET-PG Cut off 2023, according to reports

Amid the growing demand of reduction in cut-off marks by applicants, the National Medical Commission (NMC) will soon lower the NEET PG cut-off 2023 mark, according to media report.

The reduction in NEET PG cut-off 2023 mark will not be a compromise to the quality of education of the medical students as whey have become eligible for the course after compleeting their MBBS education, NMC member Dr Harish Gupta told Indian Express.

Mint could not independently verify the report. Moreover, there has been no official announcement by the council.

Earlier, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have demanded reduction NEET PG cut-off criteria. Associations, including these two, have been demanding to lower the cut off by 30 per cent.

Current NEET PG cut off

The current National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) cutoff percentile for general category candidates was set at 50 per cent. For PwD categories, it was set at 45 per cent, and for reserved categories it is fixed at 40 per cent.

The round 3 seat allotment result of NEET-PG was scheduled to be released on September 16. However, the result is yet to be out. Reports suggest that the result of the third round will be out as per the revised cut off list.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 20 Sep 2023, 03:00 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.