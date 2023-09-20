NMC to reduce NEET PG 2023 cut-off soon, says report

NMC to lower NEET PG cut-off 2023 by 30%, says Dr Harish Gupta. Medical associations have demanded the revision.

Amid the growing demand of reduction in cut-off marks by applicants, the National Medical Commission (NMC) will soon lower the NEET PG cut-off 2023 mark, according to media report.

The reduction in NEET PG cut-off 2023 mark will not be a compromise to the quality of education of the medical students as whey have become eligible for the course after compleeting their MBBS education, NMC member Dr Harish Gupta told Indian Express.

Mint could not independently verify the report. Moreover, there has been no official announcement by the council.

Earlier, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have demanded reduction NEET PG cut-off criteria. Associations, including these two, have been demanding to lower the cut off by 30 per cent.

Current NEET PG cut off The current National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) cutoff percentile for general category candidates was set at 50 per cent. For PwD categories, it was set at 45 per cent, and for reserved categories it is fixed at 40 per cent.