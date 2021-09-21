The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India has decided to waive examination and registration fees for Class 10, 12 students who have lost parents due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken as a special measure for Academic Session 2021-22, keeping in view the impact of Covid on students.

Neither the examination fees nor the legal fees will be charged by the Board from the students who have lost both parents surviving parent/legal guardian due to the pandemic," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said..

The schools while submitting the list of candidates for class 10 and 12 examinations will provide the details of these students after verifying the genuineness.

CBSE had earlier unveiled a special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams for academic session 2021-22 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the new scheme, academic session will be divided into two terms with 50 per cent syllabus in each term. First term exams to be held in November-December and second term examinations will be scheduled in March-April.

CBSE had earlier said "Efforts will be made to make internal assessment, practical, project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and moderation policy to be announced by the board to ensure fair distribution of marks."

For the previous academic year, CBSE has cancelled both class 10 and 12 exams, again due to the Covid pandemic. The results were prepared on the basis of an objective criterion developed by the board.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.