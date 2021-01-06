No heavy bags please! Delhi govt issues new guidelines to schools

The Delhi government has directed schools in the national capital to implement the new 'school bag policy' to reduce the weight of school bags for students of primary, secondary and senior secondary schools. The government has recommended maximum bag weight of 3.5-5kg.

Government of Delhi issues guidelines to reduce the weight of school bags for students of primary, secondary and senior secondary schools, under its School Bag Policy 2020; recommends maximum bag weight of 3.5-5kg — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

The Ministry of Education had notified the new school bag policy last month which is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP).

Also Read | The race to take fashion retail online

From no textbooks for pre-primary classes to single notebook for classes 1 and 2, frequent checks of school bags to ensure students do not carry heavy weight, informing the students and parents regarding appropriate kind of school bags and encouraging students to use both straps of bags, were among the recommendations made by the Education Ministry in its new policy on school bags.

No homework for students up to class two, providing lockers and digital weighing machines in schools, making available potable water on the premises and disallowing wheeled carrier bags were among other recommendations made.

As per the suggestions, which are in line with the new National Educational Policy (NEP), the weight of school bag for students between classes 1-10 should not be more than 10 per cent of their body weight.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via