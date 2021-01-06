No heavy bags please! Delhi govt issues new guidelines to schools

No heavy bags please! Delhi govt issues new guidelines to schools1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 10:57 AM IST
- The Delhi government has recommended maximum bag weight of 3.5-5 kg
- The Ministry of Education had notified the new school bag policy last month which is in line with the new National Education Policy
The Delhi government has directed schools in the national capital to implement the new 'school bag policy' to reduce the weight of school bags for students of primary, secondary and senior secondary schools. The government has recommended maximum bag weight of 3.5-5kg.
Delhi govt asks schools to implement new school bag policy1 min read . 05 Jan 2021
Stay tuned! JEE Advanced 2021 Exam date to be out on 7 January, says Education Minister1 min read . 04 Jan 2021
Do you need to get an MBA?4 min read . 04 Jan 2021
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams datesheet 2021 circulating online is fake, warns govt1 min read . 03 Jan 2021
The Ministry of Education had notified the new school bag policy last month which is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP).
Also Read | The race to take fashion retail online
From no textbooks for pre-primary classes to single notebook for classes 1 and 2, frequent checks of school bags to ensure students do not carry heavy weight, informing the students and parents regarding appropriate kind of school bags and encouraging students to use both straps of bags, were among the recommendations made by the Education Ministry in its new policy on school bags.
No homework for students up to class two, providing lockers and digital weighing machines in schools, making available potable water on the premises and disallowing wheeled carrier bags were among other recommendations made.
As per the suggestions, which are in line with the new National Educational Policy (NEP), the weight of school bag for students between classes 1-10 should not be more than 10 per cent of their body weight.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.