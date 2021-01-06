Subscribe
Home >Education >News >No heavy bags please! Delhi govt issues new guidelines to schools
No textbooks for pre-primary classes to single notebook for classes 1 and 2 were among the recommendations made by the Education Ministry in its new policy on school bags.

No heavy bags please! Delhi govt issues new guidelines to schools

1 min read . 10:57 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Delhi government has recommended maximum bag weight of 3.5-5 kg
  • The Ministry of Education had notified the new school bag policy last month which is in line with the new National Education Policy

The Delhi government has directed schools in the national capital to implement the new 'school bag policy' to reduce the weight of school bags for students of primary, secondary and senior secondary schools. The government has recommended maximum bag weight of 3.5-5kg.

The Ministry of Education had notified the new school bag policy last month which is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP).

From no textbooks for pre-primary classes to single notebook for classes 1 and 2, frequent checks of school bags to ensure students do not carry heavy weight, informing the students and parents regarding appropriate kind of school bags and encouraging students to use both straps of bags, were among the recommendations made by the Education Ministry in its new policy on school bags.

No homework for students up to class two, providing lockers and digital weighing machines in schools, making available potable water on the premises and disallowing wheeled carrier bags were among other recommendations made.

As per the suggestions, which are in line with the new National Educational Policy (NEP), the weight of school bag for students between classes 1-10 should not be more than 10 per cent of their body weight.

