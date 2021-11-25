The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided that no prior approval will be required by the students from the Board to seek admission in the schools affiliated to CBSE.

The decision was taken as many students studying abroad in foreign Boards are joining schools affiliated with CBSE in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, admissions are given to the students of other Boards based on equivalence of classes of both the Boards.

Hence, when students are shifting from foreign boards to the CBSE, they have to go through a cumbersome process of applying through schools to CBSE to accord them admission approval in schools affiliated to CBSE.

In the post period of pandemic, many families are shifting to India because of various reasons and therefore numerous students studying abroad are joining CSBE affiliated schools, the top education body said in a statement.

