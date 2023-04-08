No written exams till class 2: Draft NCF4 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 11:05 AM IST
- The draft notes that explicit tests and examinations are completely inappropriate assessment tools for the Foundational stage (preschool to class 2)
New Delhi: Explicit tests and exams are completely inappropriate assessment tools for children up to class 2 and written tests should be introduced from class 3 onwards, the draft National Curriculum Framework (NCF) has recommended stressing that assessment methods should be such that they do not contribute to any additional burden for the child.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×