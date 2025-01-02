Noida School Holidays: Amid the ongoing cold wave and foggy conditions, schools from nursery to class 8 in Noida will remain shut from tomorrow, January 3, till further orders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The announcement has been made by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma considering the health of students.

The report said that the order would apply to the schools of UP Board, CBSE, and all other boards.

Those schools found to be violating the order will have strict action taken against them by the administration.

Cold winter weather and foggy conditions sweeping through major areas are likely to cause inconvenience to students travelling to schools, District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar said in a letter to principals.

Panwar added that on the directions of District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, all board-recognised schools have been ordered to stay shut till further orders.

Meanwhile, in Patna, the district administration has changed the timings of all schools till January 6 in view of the prevailing cold conditions.

According to IMD, dense fog and cold day conditions are likely to continue over parts of Northwest and central India during next 24 hours and improve thereafter.

The weather department has said that during the winter season, above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country.

A thick layer of fog engulfed Agra city. Due to the increased fog, the iconic monument Taj Mahal was barely captured in the visuals as it was covered in a blanket of haze.

The national capital is experiencing a significant dip in temperatures, as the mercury in many regions has plummeted significantly. Smog and shallow fog is expected during the evening and the night.

Forecast of temperature Over the next five day, minimum temperatures are likely to gradually rise by 2-3℃ likely over Northwest India.