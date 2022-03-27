Not Class 12 marks, use CUET for admissions: UGC tells colleges, universities

All universities under the University Grants Commission (UGC) have been instructed to use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores to admit students in undergraduate programs. M Jagadesh Kumar, UGC chairman, pointed out that CUET scores, and not class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities. And minimum eligibility criteria will be fixed by the central university. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All universities under the University Grants Commission (UGC) have been instructed to use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores to admit students in undergraduate programs. M Jagadesh Kumar, UGC chairman, pointed out that CUET scores, and not class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities. And minimum eligibility criteria will be fixed by the central university.

"Today we have written to the VCs, Directors, and Principals of all Universities and Colleges to use CUET scores for admissions in their UG programs because with CUET in place there is no need for students to worry about writing multiple entrance tests," Kumar tweeted on Sunday.

The state universities, private universities, and deemed-to-be universities can also use CUET scores for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions if they want, Kumar had said on Monday.

The application process for the CUET for undergraduate courses in central universities will commence from April 2, the National Testing Agency has announced.

In a public notice issued on Saturday, the agency said that the CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission in any central university across the country.

The CUET (UG) -2022 will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode, it said.