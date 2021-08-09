The CBSE board exam students can get details on this issue by logging in to the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

After releasing results for both Class 10th and Class 12th through a tabulation process carried out at the school level, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released its dispute resolution process. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for a review with their schools starting today. The last date to submit complaints by students is August 11. The result committee will start processing it from August 10, 2021, till August 13, 2021. The CBSE board exam students can get details on this issue by logging in to the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Students will have to submit an application along with details of their claims.

These applications will be referred to the result committee

The committee will verify the facts given by the candidates.

The committee will check all the records and rationale documents before deciding on the claim of the student.

If they find that the result was not correct, they have to make a representation to the CBSE’s Regional Office, which will carry it forward to the head office.

In case the committee does not find an error, they will inform the students. On August 3, CBSE had announced the results of Class 10th Board Exams 2021. Girls outshone boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent while 99.04 per cent of students passed the class 10 exams. On July 30, CBSE had declared the results for class 12 board examinations.

Over 2.1 million students were slated to appear for CBSE Class 10 board exams and around 1.4 million for CBSE class 12 board exams, official data showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

