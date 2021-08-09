Not satisfied with CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2021? Dispute resolution window opens. Know how to apply1 min read . 11:55 AM IST
The CBSE board exam students can get details on this issue by logging in to the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.
After releasing results for both Class 10th and Class 12th through a tabulation process carried out at the school level, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released its dispute resolution process. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for a review with their schools starting today. The last date to submit complaints by students is August 11. The result committee will start processing it from August 10, 2021, till August 13, 2021. The CBSE board exam students can get details on this issue by logging in to the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.
How will the CBSE dispute resolution mechanism work?
On August 3, CBSE had announced the results of Class 10th Board Exams 2021. Girls outshone boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent while 99.04 per cent of students passed the class 10 exams. On July 30, CBSE had declared the results for class 12 board examinations.
Over 2.1 million students were slated to appear for CBSE Class 10 board exams and around 1.4 million for CBSE class 12 board exams, official data showed.
