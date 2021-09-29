Indian students willing to study abroad are now choosing countries other than the United States for higher education, according to a report, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic gradually phasing and border reopening across the world is seeing the light of the day.

As per a joint report by the IC3 Movement and the International Institute of Education (IIE) titled "International Student Mobility Flows and COVID-19 Realities, Canada saw a 431 per cent growth in international student enrollment from India in five years, increasing 161,351 students from 2015 to 2020.

The rapid growth in Canada is evident when compared with the United States. The United States also saw an increase in the total number of students from India.

However, the increase of 60,236 students only resulted in a 45 per cent growth, signalling that over the past five years, students from India enrolled at higher education institutions in Canada in greater numbers and at a much faster rate than in the United States, the report added.

The number of Indian students in the US declined for the first time in seven years, decreasing by 4% in 2019-2020, driven primarily by declines in Indian graduate students and those pursuing Optional Practical Training, the report highlighted.

The movement of international students crossing borders to pursue educational opportunities has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing higher education systems worldwide to consider the context and realities of global academic mobility before and after the health crisis.

Vivek Mansukhani, Head, IIE India, said, "The challenges of the pandemic will create opportunities for a breakthrough in international education. Higher education institutions worldwide are working hard to provide options for international students, including hybrid instruction models and other options for study. Their efforts to support international students and maintain a welcome environment through increased communications, mental health and well-being services, financial support, and other actions will prove incredibly important in the years to come. The focus will shift to ensure that knowledge furthers happiness and peace, helps us appreciate the reality of interconnectedness and cultivates our dormant human potential to the fullest."

