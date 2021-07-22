NRTI Admission 2021-22: Online registration date extended. Details here

National Rail & Transportation Institute (NRTI), the Deemed to be University established by Ministry of Railways in Vadodara, has extended the last date for application to its BBA, BSc, B Tech, MBA and MSc Programmes for this academic year. The deadline has been extended in view of the latest schedule of class XII examination results, JEE Mains, undergraduate results and academic session announced by AICTE and UGC.

Alka Arora Misra, Vice Chancellor of NRTI, said, the date has been extended taking into account the problems of so many students who have not only been disrupted by Covid but also affected by the changes in the dates of class XII examination results, University graduation results, JEE exam schedule and regulatory notifications.

The last date to apply for the BBA, BSc, MSc and MBA programs will now be Aug 21, 2021, and that for B. Tech. programmes to Sep 15, 2021, giving students adequate time to evaluate their options and apply for the prestigious programmes of NRTI, she further adds.

Check revised dates and other details:

BBA, BSc, MSc and MBA programs : Aug 21, 2021

B. Tech. programmes: Sep 15, 2021.

Students can apply, and register for the Entrance Test, online at www.nrti.edu.in.

Only online applications are accepted.

The admission to BBA, BSc and Postgraduate courses is done based on national admission test conducted by NRTI in various centres across the country, while admission to the B Tech programmes is based on JEE Mains score.

Last year, more than 7,000 students competed for 425 seats in the Institute. The Institute has an eminent Board which includes two serving Directors of IITs, prominent academics and industry leaders, and is chaired by the Chairman of Indian Railways who is also the Chancellor of the University.

The Institute offers high quality Rail & Transportation focussed programmes andhas international collaborations with some of the top Universities in the world including University of Birmingham, UC Berkeley and Cornell.

The first batch of undergraduate students of the BBA and BSc programmes graduating this year have been placed with majorIndian and MNC companies including Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Group, Adani Group, L&T, Mahindra Group, Hindustan Unilever, Siemens, KEC International and other leading organizations.

