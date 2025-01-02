: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, Session 1. This phase will include Paper 1, which is primarily for BTech aspirants. Candidates who have registered for the NTA JEE exam can visit the official website to view the detailed schedule and plan their preparations accordingly.

According to the official notification, the JEE Main exam will be held at various centers across India, as well as in 15 cities outside the country.

A screengrab from the release.

NTA has released the detailed exam pattern and timings for both shifts of JEE Main 2025 Session 1. The exam structure for Paper 1 and Part I of Paper 2 includes two sections. Section A consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), where candidates must select the correct option, while Section B contains numerical value-based questions that require candidates to calculate and input their answers.

Negative marking will apply for incorrect responses in both sections, underscoring the importance of accuracy. Aspirants are encouraged to thoroughly review the pattern to prepare effectively for the exam.

Website for Online Application Form, Helpline Number, and Email ID for JEE (Main) – 2025:

Website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Helpline No.: 011-40759000

Email: jeemain@nta.ac.in.

How to Register for JEE (Main) – 2025:

Instructions to apply online for JEE (Main) – 2025 are available in the Information Bulletin, which can be found on the NTA website under the heading Important Information at a Glance.

Choice of Cities:

The choice of exam cities will be displayed to candidates based on the permanent and present address they provide during registration. Candidates can select from four city choices.