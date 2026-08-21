NTA answer key: What students must know about fee refunds and claim processes after UGC-NET 2026 exams

UGC-NET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday night defended its ‘answer key challenge’ mechanism, saying the system is designed to ensure fairness for all candidates and dismissed concerns over the fee charged for raising objections.

The agency stated that the ₹200 fee per question is returned to candidates whose objections are accepted, adding that the charge is intended to prevent frivolous challenges rather than generate revenue from genuine claims.

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"The ₹200/question is refunded to the candidate whose challenge is upheld. The fee exists to discourage frivolous challenges, not to profit from genuine ones," it said.

The agency further mentioned, “So if you have identified a genuine error and raised it, if found correct, you will not only be refunded but one accurate challenge from any candidate can correct the record for lakhs of others.”

The NTA answer key challenge is an online facility that allows candidates appearing for exams such as JEE Main, NEET and UGC NET to raise objections against suspected errors in the provisional answer key.

Also Read | UGC NET Answer Key 2026: NTA opens provisional key challenge window

The testing agency has faced criticism in recent months over several controversies, including the NEET-UG paper leak and discrepancies reported in UGC-NET examinations.

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"On the concern being raised that answer key challenges are 'too expensive', a quick clarification for candidates. The answer key challenge system is designed to be fair to every student, not just the one who challenges," NTA said, noting, “One challenge, everyone benefits. If even a single candidate challenges a question, and the subject experts accept the challenge, the revised answer key applies to every candidate who wrote the exam.”

The agency on Sunday released the provisional answer keys for 84 subjects covered under the UGC-NET June 2026 examination. In a post on X, the agency had said candidates could raise objections against the answer keys between August 16 and 18, with the challenge window closing at 11:59 PM on 18 August. Candidates were required to pay a processing fee of ₹200 for each question they challenged, with the deadline for submitting the fee also set for 11:59 PM on 18 August, the NTA said.

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NTA to hold UGC-NET re-test for English, Commerce and Sociology over paper errors Meanwhile, the NTA has announced a re-examination for the UGC-NET papers in English, Commerce and Sociology after a committee set up by the agency identified several errors in the question papers. The decision comes as the testing agency faces increasing criticism over its management of competitive exams, along with protests by student organisations such as the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA).

ANI, citing sources, said the corrections were being made "in the overall interest of candidates" and to reinforce the foundation of a more accountable examination system. "The re-test is being held at no additional fee, and the number of qualifying candidates and the subject-wise allocations for those subjects will not be reduced on account of the re-test," sources stated.

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The agency is also using the issue to review and strengthen its procedures across different stages of question paper preparation, including setting, moderation, translation and composition. Sources mentioned that the NTA is further assessing mechanisms to determine accountability for the lapses.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X