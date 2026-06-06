False, fraudulent, and intended to mislead’: NTA denies claims of NEET-UG 2026 re-exam paper 'leak'

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which has been under fire for the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam held on May 3 after widespread allegations of question paper leaks, on Saturday rejected claims on social media that the questions for the upcoming re-examination on June 21 are available for sale. In a post on X, the agency said messages claiming a "leak", advance access or "sale" of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination paper were aimed at misleading students and parents.

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What NTA said According to the NTA, such content is the work of organised cheating rackets that prey on the anxiety of students and their families.

“Their objective is to extort money by selling fake papers and every such claim circulating is a fabrication,” the NTA noted.

The agency also warned that legal action will be taken against those creating, circulating, or forwarding such fraudulent content in an attempt to defraud students.

“NTA is actively identifying and reporting the offending channels, accounts, and content to the concerned platforms and to cyber-crime authorities for immediate takedown and action,” NTA said.

According to the NTA, the integrity of the NEET UG examination process is fully intact, and every safeguard is in place to ensure a fair and secure examination for all candidates.

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Candidates and parents have been advised not to engage with, pay for or forward such messages and not to fall prey to these "fraudulent solicitations".

It also said to rely only on official communications issued through NTA's verified channels.

"We urge all aspirants to ignore these rumours and to rely solely on official communication issued by NTA through its verified website and channels," the statement said.

NEET UG 2026 cancellation On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam after a handwritten "guess paper" in which 135 to 140 questions were found to match the real exam surfaced online.

According to the NTA, the decision was taken in the interest of maintaining transparency and preserving trust in the national examination system.

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NEET paper leak arrest The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the probe into the NEET UG 2026 paper leak, has made a total of 13 arrests in connection with the case so far. The investigation revealed a multi-state racket where officials, teachers, and coaching institute owners colluded to leak and distribute question papers.

This includes at least two teachers who were part of the question paper-setting process, the founder of a coaching institute and several other intermediaries.

Court extends custody of accused On Sunday, the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi extended the judicial custody of one of the accused, Shubham Khairnar till June 15. Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta extended the judicial custody of Shubham Khairnar after considering the application of the CBI seeking extension of Judicial custody.

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Khairnar is accused of obtaining the exam paper through his NTA source for another accused, Vikas Biwal. According to the CBI, Vikas Biwal’s father, Mangilal Biwal, contacted Khairnar to obtain the NEET question paper.

Mangilal received the leaked NEET UG Paper from another accused, Yash Yadav, for ₹10 lakh. During interrogation, Vikas said that he came in contact with Yash Yadav during the coaching in Sikar, Rajasthan.

It is alleged that Shubham first leaked the paper to Yash, then Yash to Mangilal, to Vikas to his uncle, Dinesh Biwal. Mangilal further allegedly sold the leaked paper to various candidates for Rs. 12

Key Takeaways NTA is actively combating fraudulent claims about exam paper leaks.

The agency reassures the integrity of the NEET UG examination process is intact.

Legal action will be taken against those involved in disseminating false information.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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