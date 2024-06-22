NEET row: India Trade Promotion Organisation Chairman and MD Pradeep Singh Kharola was assigned additional charge of NTA DG till “appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders…,” the government said in a letter on Saturday.

The Director General of the National Testing Agency, Subodh Kumar Singh, was removed from the post on Saturday amid controversy over irregularities in exams. Singh's services were put on a "compulsory wait" in Department of Personnel and Training, the government said in a letter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

