Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Education / News/  NTA DG Subodh Kumar Singh replaced by Pradeep Singh Kharola amid NEET controversy

NTA DG Subodh Kumar Singh replaced by Pradeep Singh Kharola amid NEET controversy

Livemint

NEET row: India Trade Promotion Organisation Chairman and MD Pradeep Singh Kharola was assigned additional charge of NTA DG till “appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders…,” the government said in a letter on Saturday.

NEET row: The government removed Subodh Kumar Singh as the Director general of the National Testing Agency.

The Director General of the National Testing Agency, Subodh Kumar Singh, was removed from the post on Saturday amid controversy over irregularities in exams. Singh's services were put on a "compulsory wait" in Department of Personnel and Training, the government said in a letter.

India Trade Promotion Organisation Chairman and MD Pradeep Singh Kharola was assigned additional charge of NTA DG till "appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders..."

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.