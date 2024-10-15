NTA Exam Calendar 2025: JEE Main 2025, NEET UG, CUET UG and UGC NET exams date, other details here

The NTA is likely to announce the examination calendar for JEE Main 2025, CUET UG 2025, UGC NET 2025 and NEET UG 2025 any-time soon on its official website at nta.ac.in. 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the examination calendar for JEE Main 2025, CUET UG 2025, UGC NET 2025 and NEET UG 2025 any-time soon on its official website at nta.ac.in. Candidates who are interested in appearing in the exams conducted by the national examination body can check and download the calendar for these assessments from the NTA’s website once the schedule is made public.

It is important to note that the NTA released the examination calendar for exams scheduled to be held in 2024 on September 19, 2023, and the agency is running one month late in declaring examination schedules for 2025.

Notably, the examination schedule helps the candidates make plans and prepare for the upcoming admission session. For reference, the NTA’s 2024 examination calendar included important dates for exams, such as: JEE Main 2024 (Engineering Entrance Examination), NEET UG 2024 (Medical Entrance Examination), CUET UG 2024 (UG admissions in Central and other Universities), UGC NET 2024 (Exam for JRF and Assistant Professor)

Similarly, the tentative examination calendar for 2025 is expected to list in the examination schedules of JEE Main 2025, CUET UG 2025, UGC NET 2025 and NEET UG 2025.

Candidates must note that the exact date and comprehensive announcements of the exam are announced later by NTA on the individual official websites for these tests.

NTA Exam Calendar: How to check and download the JEE Main 2025, NEET 2025, UG 2025, UGC NET 2025 exam dates

  • Go to the NTA’s official website at nta.ac.in
  • Go to the latest @NTA section available on the home page
  • Look for ‘NTA Exam Calendar 2025’ and click the activated link
  • Then open the PDF file and check the exam calendar.
  • Download the exam calendar for future reference

JEE Main 2025

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam is required for admission to undergraduate programmes at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other technical education institutions.

Recently, the Goa Board rescheduled the Class 12 final examinations to accommodate JEE Main, and said, “We have carefully considered these concerns, recognizing that JEE 2025 is expected to conclude by the end of January, which may leave insufficient time for students to adequately prepare for their board exams.”

NEET UG 2025

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET, formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test, is an Indian nationwide entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission in undergraduate medical programs.

CUET UG 2025

The CUET UG exam is conducted by NTA for admission to central universities and some other participating institutions; the CUET (UG) and PG exams are conducted in multiple shifts over several days.

UGC NET 2025

NTA conducts UGC NET exams twice a year. The purpose of the exam is to assess Indian citizens’ eligibility for admission as Assistant Professors, JRFs and PhD candidates.

 

 

