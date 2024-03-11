NTA extends NEET UG 2024 exam registration window till THIS date. Check details

National Testing Agency on Monday has extended the registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) 2024 examination. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an official statement, The NEET UG 2024 will be conducted on 05 May 2024 from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. throughout the country and 14 cities outside India in Pen & paper (offline) mode.

Moreover, the registration for the online Application Forms of NEET (UG) - 2024 has been ongoing since 09 February 2024. During this time we have received representations from stakeholders regarding the changes in NEET (UG) - 2024 and the extension of the registration window. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In support of students, the deadline for receiving online application forms for NEET (UG)-2024 has been extended as follows:

The last date for receiving online application forms is March 16, 2024, until 10:50 P.M.

The last date for receiving fees online is March 16, 2024, until 11:50 P.M. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA for the latest updates.

Moreover, if any candidate still faces any difficulty in the process, they may contact 011-40759000. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA, www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

