Business News/ Education / News/  NTA extends NEET UG 2024 exam registration window till THIS date. Check details

NTA extends NEET UG 2024 exam registration window till THIS date. Check details

Livemint

  • NTA extends NEET UG 2024 registration window

(File Photo) NEET aspirants are seen coming out after appearing for the Exam at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

National Testing Agency on Monday has extended the registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) 2024 examination.

According to an official statement, The NEET UG 2024 will be conducted on 05 May 2024 from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. throughout the country and 14 cities outside India in Pen & paper (offline) mode.

Moreover, the registration for the online Application Forms of NEET (UG) - 2024 has been ongoing since 09 February 2024. During this time we have received representations from stakeholders regarding the changes in NEET (UG) - 2024 and the extension of the registration window.

In support of students, the deadline for receiving online application forms for NEET (UG)-2024 has been extended as follows:

The last date for receiving online application forms is March 16, 2024, until 10:50 P.M.

The last date for receiving fees online is March 16, 2024, until 11:50 P.M.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA for the latest updates.

Moreover, if any candidate still faces any difficulty in the process, they may contact 011-40759000. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA, www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

(This is a breaking news)

