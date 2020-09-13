Home >Education >News >NTA informs 85-90 pc students appeared in NEET exam: Pokhriyal
**EDS: SCREENSHOT** New Delhi: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank at a conclave on �School Education in 21st Century� under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. The two-day conclave has been organised the Ministry of Education as part of 'Shiksha Parv'. (PTI Photo) (PTI11-09-2020_000035A) (PTI)
NTA informs 85-90 pc students appeared in NEET exam: Pokhriyal

1 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2020, 08:26 PM IST ANI

  • The NEET was held on Sunday across the country amid stringent checks and protocols in view of the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Originally scheduled for May 3, the exam deferred twice due to Covid-19

NEW DELHI : Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said National Testing Agency has informed him that around 85-90 per cent students appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Friday.

Nishank thanked all chief ministers and NTA for proper arrangements.

"NTA informed me that around 85-90 per cent of students appeared in #NEET exam today. I sincerely thank all Chief Ministers and @DG_NTA for proper arrangements made to facilitate student participation. #NEET participation reflects the tenacity and grit of young #AtmaNirbharBharat," he said in a tweet.

The NEET was held on Sunday across the country amid stringent checks and protocols in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the undergraduate exam. (ANI)

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body organising the exam put in place a raft of measures such as increasing the number of exam centers and reducing the number of students in a room in view of the COVID-19.

Originally scheduled for May 3, the exam deferred twice due to Covid-19. First, it was postponed to July 26 and then to September 13.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

