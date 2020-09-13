NTA informs 85-90 pc students appeared in NEET exam: Pokhriyal

NEW DELHI : Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said National Testing Agency has informed him that around 85-90 per cent students appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Friday.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said National Testing Agency has informed him that around 85-90 per cent students appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Friday.

Nishank thanked all chief ministers and NTA for proper arrangements.

Nishank thanked all chief ministers and NTA for proper arrangements.

"NTA informed me that around 85-90 per cent of students appeared in #NEET exam today. I sincerely thank all Chief Ministers and @DG_NTA for proper arrangements made to facilitate student participation. #NEET participation reflects the tenacity and grit of young #AtmaNirbharBharat," he said in a tweet.

The NEET was held on Sunday across the country amid stringent checks and protocols in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the undergraduate exam. (ANI)

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body organising the exam put in place a raft of measures such as increasing the number of exam centers and reducing the number of students in a room in view of the COVID-19.

Originally scheduled for May 3, the exam deferred twice due to Covid-19. First, it was postponed to July 26 and then to September 13.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

