NTA NEET UG admission test 2022: Check subject-wise weightage, other details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), for admission to the undergraduate medical entrance programmes, will be held on July 17 this year. The question paper for NEET admission test will have as many as 200 questions that needs to be completed within 200 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), for admission to the undergraduate medical entrance programmes, will be held on July 17 this year. The question paper for NEET admission test will have as many as 200 questions that needs to be completed within 200 minutes.

The entrance exam will have four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology and of these, each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 questions, section B will have only 15 questions. Students can choose to attempt any 10 questions of the 15 questions in Section B.

The entrance exam will have four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology and of these, each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 questions, section B will have only 15 questions. Students can choose to attempt any 10 questions of the 15 questions in Section B. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Check weightage chapter-wise: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Biology: Diversity in Living World: 14%

Cell Structure and Function: 5%

Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants: 9% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Plant Physiology: 6%

Reproduction:9%: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genetics and Evolution: 18%

Biotechnology and Its Applications: 3%

Biology and Human Welfare: 4% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ecology and environment: 12%

Chemistry: Basic concepts of chemistry: 2%

Structure of Atom:3% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Classification of elements and periodicity in properties: 3%

Chemical Bonding and molecular structure: 5%

States of Matter: Gases and liquids: 2% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Solid-state: 2%

Thermodynamics: 9%

Equilibrium: 6% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redox Reactions: 1%

Solutions: 5%

Electrochemistry: 4% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chemical kinetics: 3%

Surface Chemistry: 1%

General Principles and processes of Isolation Elements: 1% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hydrogen: 1%

s- Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals): 1%

Some p-Block elements: 1% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

d and f Block Elements: 4%

Coordination compounds: 4%

Organic Chemistry - some Basic principles and techniques: 2% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hydrocarbons:3%

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes: 1%

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers": 8% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids: 3%

Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen: 1%

Biomolecules: 3% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polymers: 3%

Chemistry in Everyday Life: 4%

Environmental Chemistry: 1% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Physics Physical-world and measurement: 2%

Kinematics: 3%

Laws of Motion: 3% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Work, Energy and Power: 4%

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body: 5%

Gravitation: 2% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Properties of Bulk Matter: 3%

Thermodynamics: 9%

Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory: 3% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oscillation & Waves: 3%

Electrostatics: 9%

Current Electricity: 8% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism: 5%

Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current: 8%

Electromagnetic Waves: 5% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Optics: 10%

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation: 6%

Atoms & Nuclei: 3% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Electronic Devices: 99%