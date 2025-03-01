CUET-UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) opened the application window for CUET-UG 2025 on Saturday March 1, at cuet.nta.nic. in Applications can be submitted till March 22.

The CUET UG examination for 2025 will take place from May 8 to June 1, 2025.

The CUET (UG) 2025 exam will be offered in 13 Indian languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET-UG 2025 exam calendar Here are some important dates that candidates need to keep in mind while applying for CUET-UG 2025:

Application dates: March 1-22

Last date of successful transaction of fee: March 23, up to 11: 50 pm.

Correction in particulars: March 24-26

CUET UG 2025 exam dates The CUET UG Exam 2025 for various subjects would begin on May 8, 2025, and continue till June 1, 2025.

CUET UG 2025: Key instructions Candidates applying for the CUET UG 2025 must keep the following instructions in mind:

Candidates can apply for CUET (UG) 2025 only through the "Online" mode on the official website: https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted. 2. Each candidate is allowed to submit only one CUET UG 2025 application form Under no circumstances will candidates be permitted to submit more than one application.

3. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions outlined in the Information Bulletin available at NTA's official website: cuet.nta.nic.in Failure to comply with these instructions will result in disqualification, stated NTA's latest release about CUET UG 2025 exam.

4. Candidates applying for CUET UG 2025 must also ensure that the email address and mobile number provided in the online application form belong to them or their parents/guardians. All information and communication will be sent by NTA via email to the registered address or SMS to the registered mobile number.

CUET UG 2025 The CUET (UG) offers a single-window opportunity for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in any of the Central Universities or Participating Universities (State/Deemed/Private) in CUET (UG) 2025, across the country.