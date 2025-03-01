4. Candidates applying for CUET UG 2025 must also ensure that the email address and mobile number provided in the online application form belong to them or their parents/guardians. All information and communication will be sent by NTA via email to the registered address or SMS to the registered mobile number.

CUET UG 2025

The CUET (UG) offers a single-window opportunity for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in any of the Central Universities or Participating Universities (State/Deemed/Private) in CUET (UG) 2025, across the country.

The city intimation slip, and admit cards for CUET UG 2025 will be released at a later date.

First Published:1 Mar 2025, 11:06 PM IST
