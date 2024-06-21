NTA postpones Joint CSIR-UGC-NET examination, cites ‘unavoidable circumstances’

Amid facing criticism over NEET UG result fiasco and cancellation of UGC-NET examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday postponed the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CSIR-UGC-NET which was scheduled to be held between June 25 to June 27, was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

“The exam is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues," said NTA in a press release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It further added that the revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website.

The NTA has advised candidates to keep visiting the official website: https://csimnet.nta.ac.in, for the latest updates.

“For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011- 40759000 or 011-69227700 or write to NTA at csimet@nta.ac.in," said the release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The development comes just a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the future of students is government's priority, adding, that a high level committee will be formed for recommendation on NTA's structure, transparency, examination process, functioning and data security protocol.

Pradhan also ruled out cancellation of NEET saying, cannot jeopardise careers of lakhs of students.

The UGC-NET exam which was held on June 18 was also cancelled as the integrity may have been compromised. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The results of NEET-UG exam which was conducted on May 5, also came under scrutiny after 67 students scored a perfect score of 720. Following that, the NTA is going to conduct retest of 1,563 students who received grace marks amid allegations of irregularities and paper leaks. The re-test will take place on June 23.

The retest will be held at seven centres, including six new. The centre in Chandigarh, where only two candidates will appear, will remain the same.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has refused to defer the NEET-UG counselling process which is scheduled to start on July 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!