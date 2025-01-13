The National Testing Agency has postponed the UGC National Eligibility Test scheduled for January 15 in light of upcoming festivals. The decision was taken after the NTA received representations to postpone the test in light of Makar Sakranti, Pongal and other celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exams scheduled for January 16 will proceed as per the earlier schedule and a new date will be announced for the cancelled test.

"The NTA has received representations to postpone the exam on January 15 on account of festivals, including Pongal and Makar Sakranti. In the interest of the aspirants, the exam has been postponed and a new date will be announced later. The exam on January 16 will be conducted as per the earlier schedule," reiterated Rajesh Kumar — the Director (Exams) with the NTA.

Exams are currently underway for admission to PhD programmes, awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as assistant professors. The tests began on January 3 in the Computer Based Test mode. The NTA has confirmed that the last exam — scheduled for January 16 — will proceed as per the earlier schedule.

The exam subject list for January 15 includes mass communication and journalism, Sanskrit, Nepali, law, Japanese, women studies, Malayalam, Urdu, Konkani, criminology, folk literature, electronic science, environmental science and Indian knowledge system.