NTA says no change in NEET results, news about a ST 'topper' is fake

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Tuesday clarified that the NEET results announced by it last week was vetted well before publishing and the news about a candidate who has suddenly emerged as a topper among scheduled caste candidates is fake.

“The NTA has declared the result after thorough scrutiny and assured all aspirants that the result declared by NTA is correct. However, it has been revealed on some news channels in social media that shockingly some unscrupulous elements are claiming that the results declared by NTA are incorrect," NTA chief Vineet Joshi said.

“For example, Master XYZ (Name withheld), 123456789 (Roll No withheld) has claimed that he has 650 marks whereas he has obtained only 329 marks. This is even being broadcast at local news channels in some cities. The news is totally fake, fabricated and one sided only. The news channel should have confirmed from NTA before broadcasting this fake news. In the instant case, a complaint is being filed by the NTA with the cyber security cell under the IT Act at Noida, Uttar Pradesh," the testing body of the government added.

There were news reports on how NTA erroneously declared a topper as failed in NEET 2020 result and the student, who was declared failed in the NEET 2020 as per the first mark-sheet issued by NTA, came out as an All India Topper in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category after the rechecking.

The NTA said some candidates and their parents started approaching it through Email and on media/social media on the OMR answer sheets being changed and there is a variation in score card declared on 16 October and available now.

“In this context, it is clarified that all genuine grievances will be entertained…However, manipulated and fabricated cases will be viewed seriously and NTA will be forced to take legal action as per laws of the land against such candidates including cancellation of their candidature or other unscrupulous agents representing such candidates," the organization that functions under the education ministry said.

