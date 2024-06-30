NTA to conduct CSIR UGC-NET exam 2024 from July 25

The CSIR UGC-NET exam 2024, which was postponed as a precautionary measure amid the row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET UG 2024, will now be held from July 25 to 27

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published10:17 PM IST
CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in both English and Hindi.
CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in both English and Hindi. (HT_PRINT)

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC-NET exam 2024, which was postponed as a precautionary measure amid the row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET UG 2024, will now be held from July 25 to 27. The exam is accepted for PhD admissions in various scientific disciplines.

Earlier on June 21, the testing agency postponed the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET examination, cites ‘unavoidable circumstances’

“The exam is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues,” said NTA in a press release.

Also Read | CUET UG 2024 result delayed as answer key not released yet. Direct link

It further added that the revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website.

The development comes just a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that student's future is the government's priority, adding that a high-level committee will be formed for recommendations on NTA's structure, transparency, examination process, functioning and data security protocol.

Also Read | NEET PG 2024 revised dates likely to be announced by July 1 or 2

It is important to note that the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2024 is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024: Exam pattern

CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in both English and Hindi. The pattern of the exam will be Objective Type with MCQ, and the duration of the examination will be three hours (180 minutes).

The CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024 examination includes five papers: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

Also Read | Water tank collapses in Mathura amid heavy rains; 2 killed, 12 injured

As per the CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024 notice, the candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and the mobile number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or parents/guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

 

 

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeEducationnewsNTA to conduct CSIR UGC-NET exam 2024 from July 25

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.00288.00
    Chennai
    73,703.00359.00
    Delhi
    73,990.00934.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue