The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC-NET exam 2024, which was postponed as a precautionary measure amid the row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET UG 2024, will now be held from July 25 to 27. The exam is accepted for PhD admissions in various scientific disciplines.

Earlier on June 21, the testing agency postponed the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET examination, cites ‘unavoidable circumstances’

"The exam is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues," said NTA in a press release.

It further added that the revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website.

The development comes just a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that student's future is the government's priority, adding that a high-level committee will be formed for recommendations on NTA's structure, transparency, examination process, functioning and data security protocol.

It is important to note that the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2024 is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.' and 'admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024: Exam pattern CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in both English and Hindi. The pattern of the exam will be Objective Type with MCQ, and the duration of the examination will be three hours (180 minutes).

The CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024 examination includes five papers: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

As per the CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2024 notice, the candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and the mobile number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or parents/guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

