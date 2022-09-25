NTA to declare CUET-PG results tomorrow, says UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

The CUET-PG is the new common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes at Central universities. As many as 66 universities, mostly Centre-run, have adopted the computer-based CUET-PG for admissions in the academic session 2022-23. It will be held in two shifts each on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11 in around 500 cities in India and 13 centres abroad.