NTA to declare CUET-PG results tomorrow, says UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

NTA to declare CUET-PG results tomorrow, says UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar1 min read . 09:38 AM IST
- The CUET-PG results will be required for post-graduate admissions in the participating universities, said UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September, Monday by 4 pm. “The CUET-PG results will be required for post-graduate admissions in the participating universities," said UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar as reported by news agency ANI.
The CUET-PG is the new common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes at Central universities. As many as 66 universities, mostly Centre-run, have adopted the computer-based CUET-PG for admissions in the academic session 2022-23. It will be held in two shifts each on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11 in around 500 cities in India and 13 centres abroad.
CUET exam offers a single window for the candidates to apply and obtain admission to the various Top Universities across the country.
The CUET-PG exam was conducted between September 1 and 11 in two shifts--Morning (10 am to 12 pm) and afternoon (3 pm to 5 pm). The provisional answer key was released on September 16 to 18, 2022, while September 18 was the last date to raise objections.
Visit the official website of CUET NTA---cuet.nta.nic.in.
On the home page, click on CUET PG Result 2022 link.
Enter the login credentials and submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the file.
Get a hard copy for future reference.
Unlike CUET-UG, the universities are not bound to adopt the CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions. Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia will not be adopting CUET PG this year.
Unlike CUET-UG, the universities are not bound to adopt the CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions. Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia will not be adopting CUET PG this year.