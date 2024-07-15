NTA to hold CUET-UG retest from July 15-19 for over 1,000 students who raised complaints. Results day …

More than 1,000 students across six states had been given question papers in languages not opted by them, calling for a CUET UG retest.

NTA will hold a retest for 1000 candidates who had appeared for the CUET-UG
NTA will hold a retest for 1000 candidates who had appeared for the CUET-UG (HT)

CUET UG 2024 Retest: The National Testing Agency, on Sunday declared that it would hold a re-test for over 1,000 candidates of CUET UG, on July 19. While the new dates are out, the testing body has remained silent about the result date, which has already been delayed by two weeks.

On July 7, the NTA released a provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2024 and announced that it will conduct a retest for CUET UG candidates. The re-test was to be conducted between July 15 and 19, only if any grievance raised by students about the conduct of the exam was proved to be correct, reported the PTI.

Question papers of different languages, the ones not opted by the candidates, had been distributed. This is one of the reasons for the retest, as more than 1,000 such candidates hail from six states.

"Some of the grievances include time loss due to distribution of wrong question paper," a source said, reported the PTI.

Around 250 candidates from the 1,000 CUET-UG aspirants, who would be appearing for the CUET-UG retest, are from Oasis Public School in Hazaribagh.

The school is currently under the scanner for the alleged leak of the NEET-UG question paper.

The official notification issued on Sunday, mentioned that all the grievances received from candidates up to June 30, 2024, and complaints that had been sent to rescuetug@nta.ac.in between July 7-9 within 5pm, have been reviewed.

"Based on these grievances, a re-examination will be conducted for those affected candidates on July 19, 2024, in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode," according to the notification.

CUET UG Retest: What we know so far

Conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time across the country, the CUET-UG exams were cancelled in Delhi a night before the scheduled exam day, citing logistical reasons. The exam was conducted in the national capital later.

The NTA had earlier announced that the third edition of CUET-UG will be completed in seven days, without any normalisation of scores as all exams were to be conducted in a single shift.

The tests were held in pen-paper mode for 15 subjects, and computer-based mode(CBT) for 48 subjects.

Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the common entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed and private universities this year.

The first edition of the exam was held in 2022, where multiple technical snags had been reported. The scores further had to be normalised, as the test was held across multiple shifts.

(with agency inputs from PTI)

