NTA UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip for Aug 28-Sept 4 OUT at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Direct link, how to download

NTA UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise exam city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 June session exam scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 4, 2024. Candidates who have successfully filled out the online application form can download their exam city slip from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

“The NTA is now displaying the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for UGC – NET June 2024 to be conducted on 28th, 29th & 30th August 2024 and 02nd, 03rd & 04th September 2024,” the NTA notification read.

“The candidates are advised to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC – NET June 2024, (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website ugcnet.nta.ac.in/w.e.f. 14th August 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein,” the notification added.

The city intimation slip contains information about the exam venue so that the student can travel and find accommodation before the exam.

NTA UGC NET June 2024: How to download the exam city slip Go to the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the city information link available on the home page under the latest news

A new window will open, enter your login credentials: UGC NET application number, DOB and Security PIN

Click on the Submit button

The UGC NET exam city information slip will reflect on your screen

Download the exam city information slip

Take a printout for future reference

UGC –NET June 2024 Exam: Subject–wise details

Candidates are advised to check their photo, signature and QR code on the City Intimation slip. If either the photo, signature or the QR code is missing, kindly re-download it.

NTA UGC NET June 2024: Admit cards The admit cards are also expected to be released two to three days before the exam. Candidates must note that they will need login credentials, such as their application number and date of birth, to download the admit card.

UGC NET June 2024: Exam pattern The exam pattern for 2024, as prescribed by the NTA, includes two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The total duration for both papers combined is three hours. Both papers consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). A total of 150 questions are asked, with 50 questions in Paper 1 and 100 questions in Paper 2. There is no negative marking in the exam.

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the UGC–NET June 2024 Exam in the Computer Based Test (CBT), mode for 83 subjects at different cities across the country between August 21 to September 4, 2024.

