NTA UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip OUT at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Direct link, how to download

NTA UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the UGC NET 2024 June exam. Candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published13 Aug 2024, 12:09 PM IST
NTA UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip OUT at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Direct link, how to download
NTA UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip OUT at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Direct link, how to download(ANI)

NTA UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 June session exam. scheduled for August 21, 22, and 23, 2024. Candidates who have successfully registered their application can download their exam city slip from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. 

The city intimation slip contains information about the exam venue so that the student can travel and find accommodation before the exam. The admit cards are also expected to be released two to three days before the exam. Candidates must note that they will need login credentials, such as their application number and date of birth, to download the admit card.

 

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 12:09 PM IST
HomeEducationNewsNTA UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip OUT at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Direct link, how to download

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    338.35
    12:18 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -2.95 (-0.86%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    243.85
    12:18 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -0.95 (-0.39%)

    GAIL India

    230.75
    12:18 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -1.3 (-0.56%)

    Tata Steel

    151.00
    12:18 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -1.05 (-0.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rattanindia Enterprises

    88.05
    12:14 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    7.19 (8.89%)

    Triveni Turbines

    759.20
    12:13 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    58.75 (8.39%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,646.60
    12:13 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    353.6 (8.24%)

    Blue Star

    1,721.00
    12:13 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    102.65 (6.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue