Next Story
Business News/ Education / News/  NTA UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip OUT at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Direct link, how to download

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

NTA UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the UGC NET 2024 June exam. Candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

NTA UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 June session exam. scheduled for August 21, 22, and 23, 2024. Candidates who have successfully registered their application can download their exam city slip from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The city intimation slip contains information about the exam venue so that the student can travel and find accommodation before the exam. The admit cards are also expected to be released two to three days before the exam. Candidates must note that they will need login credentials, such as their application number and date of birth, to download the admit card.

