Nuclear scientists, officials to get management lessons from IIM-A

NEW DELHI: Nuclear scientists, experts, and senior officials of four key organisations, including Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) will get management lessons from IIM-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) as government focuses on atomic energy and harnessing nuclear power for bettering energy needs.

The DAE has tied up with IIM-A to offer management lessons and nuances for effective leadership through a series of management development programmes. According to the DAE, providing senior officers and potential leaders a formal exposure to management will improve their effectiveness, and IIM-A said it underlines government’s ambitious agenda to leverage the potential of nuclear power as an alternate source of energy.

The programme will provide participants with an understanding of latest business practices, management techniques and tools that will allow them to enhance efficiency and contribute to their respective organisations.

Besides, the IIM-A and the Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI), under DAE, will also do joint research on unique subjects including energy policy, risk management, talent management, leadership, public engagement, and communication.

“Considering India’s atomic energy is poised for substantial growth in the next decade, we see this as a strategic knowledge partnership. Through this, we believe we can contribute to one of the crucial sectors of the Indian economy. The government of India has embarked on an ambitious agenda to leverage the potential of nuclear power as an alternate source of energy to fulfill the country’s energy needs and reduce our dependance on other sources of energy. In this backdrop, we view this as an opportunity to train the participants on best practices that will help them apply their learnings in their roles at their respective organisations," said Errol D’Souza, Director at IIM-A.

K. N. Vyas, secretary, DAE, said senior officers in DAE organisations are engaged in a variety of tasks including research and development, design, construction, operations, maintenance, project management, etc.

“In addition to the domain knowledge necessary for effective contribution in these roles, an appreciation of principles and nuances of management has great potential to enhance the effectiveness in their roles. Providing senior officers and potential leaders a formal exposure to the subject of management, with the help of eminent experts in this domain, has been one of the key objectives of human resource development programs in DAE, and I am very glad that IIM Ahmedabad will be partnering with us in this effort," Vyas said.

Senior executives from DAE institutions such as the NPCIL, BARC, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), and Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) will be trained under this engagement.

