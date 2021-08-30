Nuclear scientists, officials to get management lessons from IIM-A

“Considering India’s atomic energy is poised for substantial growth in the next decade, we see this as a strategic knowledge partnership. Through this, we believe we can contribute to one of the crucial sectors of the Indian economy. The government of India has embarked on an ambitious agenda to leverage the potential of nuclear power as an alternate source of energy to fulfill the country’s energy needs and reduce our dependance on other sources of energy. In this backdrop, we view this as an opportunity to train the participants on best practices that will help them apply their learnings in their roles at their respective organisations," said Errol D’Souza, Director at IIM-A.