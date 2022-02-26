Admit cards for several non-teaching posts exams have been released by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Those who have applied for the exams can check this at navodaya.gov.in., which is the official website of NVS.

Candidates can check their exact date, time, and venue on Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2022.

Here is how to download the admit card

Log into the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, 'Link for downloading an E-admit card for appearing in CBT i.r.o. various Non-Teaching posts under Direct Recruitment Drive- 2021-22' on the homepage.

Then log in your credentials.

Then the admit card will appear on the screen.

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.