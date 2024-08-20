Hospitality major Oberoi Group announced the launch of The Oberoi Group Scholarship Program to honour the legacy of its founders and empower the next generation of hospitality leaders on the occasion of its 90th anniversary. Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi founded the hospitality giant, and Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi carried on the legacy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To honour the legacy of two leaders, The Oberoi Group offers two distinct scholarships. According to a press statement issued by the Oberoi Group, the details of the scholarship programs are as follows:

Oberoi Group Scholarship details: - Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi - ‘Dare to Dream’ Scholarship: Named after the pioneering founder, this scholarship is open to hotel operations employees outside The Oberoi Group in India. It encourages individuals to dream big and pursue excellence in their careers, reflecting Rai Bahadur's belief in the power of ambition and hard work.

- Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi - ‘Be the Best’ Scholarship: Named in honour of the visionary leader who put India on the international luxury traveller’s map, this scholarship is available for hotel operations employees from The Oberoi Group in India and overseas. It is designed to motivate employees to strive for the highest standards of excellence, embodying Oberoi's commitment to setting new benchmarks in luxury and service.

The scholarships offer an opportunity to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Hospitality at Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL). The scholarship recipient will be able to pursue a two-year MBA program that combines virtual learning with an immersive three-week on-site experience at the EHL campus in Lausanne, Switzerland.

During the two years, the recipients will also stay and experience some of the finest hotels in the world on the ‘Best Practice Tour,’ gaining insights into global best practices in hospitality.

According to the press statement, the Oberoi Group has set the standard for luxury and service in the hospitality industry for 90 years. Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi often hailed as the father of the Indian hotel industry built the group based on a commitment to quality and personalized service.