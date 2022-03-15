Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  Odia Class-X paper: CBSE revises performance of students

Odia Class-X paper: CBSE revises performance of students

CBSE has constituted an expert committee for examining the discrepancies mentioned in the representation
1 min read . 04:18 PM IST Livemint

  • Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has intervened and ensured a quick redressal of student grievances after a serious dispute was brought to him regarding the answer key of Odia Class-X exam

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has intervened and ensured a quick redressal of student grievances after a serious dispute was brought to him regarding the answer key of Odia Class-X exam.

The performance of students in Class X Term-I examinations was communicated to the respected schools through email by CBSE on 11 March, and the education body also made available a dispute redressal mechanism on the same day.

Upon knowing about the dispute, union education minister Pradhan directed the CBSE to resolve the issue with in 24 hours and that students grieance be addressed immediately and appropriately.

Consequently, CBSE has constituted an expert committee for examining the discrepancies mentioned in the representation.

Based on the report of the expert committee, CBS has evaluated the OMRs of Odia Class-X with the correct answer key approved by the expert committee.

The revised performance of students has been since sent to concerned schools for onward information of the students. A total of 28,310 students have benefitted as a result of this revision, CBSE said in statement.

