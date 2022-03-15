Odia Class-X paper: CBSE revises performance of students

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has intervened and ensured a quick redressal of student grievances after a serious dispute was brought to him regarding the answer key of Odia Class-X exam
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has intervened and ensured a quick redressal of student grievances after a serious dispute was brought to him regarding the answer key of Odia Class-X exam.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has intervened and ensured a quick redressal of student grievances after a serious dispute was brought to him regarding the answer key of Odia Class-X exam.
The performance of students in Class X Term-I examinations was communicated to the respected schools through email by CBSE on 11 March, and the education body also made available a dispute redressal mechanism on the same day.
The performance of students in Class X Term-I examinations was communicated to the respected schools through email by CBSE on 11 March, and the education body also made available a dispute redressal mechanism on the same day.
The revised performance of students has been since sent to concerned schools for onward information of the students. A total of 28,310 students have benefitted as a result of this revision, CBSE said in statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!